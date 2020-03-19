Preserve your wealth with a cool head and logic

We are currently experiencing the fastest stock market correction in living memory - and there’s a good reason for it. To me, this is way worse than 2008. This is not a financial crisis (it may yet turn into one) but a hit to real economic activity. Throw in an oil price that seems to be sinking by the day and we are facing up to the most serious economic shock in living memory.
Simon Thompson
Targeting value plays
Simon Thompson updates eight companies on his watchlist, including a technology group trading on five times earnings, and highlights three lowly rated and high-yielding companies in the financial sector
