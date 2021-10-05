Investors' Chronicle at London Investor Show 2021

The London Investor Show is back, after a Covid-required absence in 2020, like so many other live events. Readers of Investors' Chronicle, a media partner of the London Investor Show, can book a free ticket for the event (tickets cost £25 on the door) by using special code IC2021 when booking.

What’s on for investors?

A packed schedule for delegates is on offer, with a range of interesting investment workshops, free seminars, live panel sessions, debates, interviews and company presentations. Highlights of the day include the annual Lunchtime Summit where the panel discuss, “Post-Covid19: How has the landscape changed for investors?”; and a special panel session on “Investing in the Space Economy”. Learn more about the global economy, how professional traders think, how to select shares for a growth portfolio, and how to pick up those accounting red flags! A fabulous day for active investors and traders, designed to provide information and education to help you succeed, to build and manage a successful portfolio.

Meet speakers on the day, including Justin Urquhart Stewart, Rodney Hobson, Alpesh Patel, Stephen Clapham, Jason Graystone, Adam Harris, David Paul, Patrick Reid and Vinita Ramtri. You’ll also meet other investors and traders, a chance to swap ideas and discuss tactics.

Readers of Investors' Chronicle can book a free ticket to attend, giving entry to the London Investor Show, the exhibition hall, both conference rooms and the Investment Café. Use voucher code IC2021.

If you have any questions about the London Investor Show, you can ring the Delegate Hotline on 0131 618 2131 or email contact@icuk.media.