Investors' Chronicle at The Sustainable & Social Investing Conference 2021

Complimentary tickets for readers of Investors' Chronicle (worth £60) Readers of the Investors' Chronicle, partners with Sustain.Social, can book a complimentary GOLD conference ticket (worth £60) by using special code SSIC21 when booking.
November 18, 2021

What’s on for investors?

At this timely conference,  you can learn about the rise of ESG and how sustainable investing is shaping our future; about purpose-washing and how to tell if a company's credentials are really as good as they would have you believe; find out about sustainable and social investing in a post-Covid19 world; and how to invest in the future - healthcare, longevity and biotech.  Learn about climate finance, transitioning companies and how to build a safe and profitable portfolio around ESG principles.

For investors who want to invest with conscience – it’s no longer a choice between morals or money.  You can have both.

