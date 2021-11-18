Investors' Chronicle at The Sustainable & Social Investing Conference 2021

What’s on for investors?

At this timely conference, you can learn about the rise of ESG and how sustainable investing is shaping our future; about purpose-washing and how to tell if a company's credentials are really as good as they would have you believe; find out about sustainable and social investing in a post-Covid19 world; and how to invest in the future - healthcare, longevity and biotech. Learn about climate finance, transitioning companies and how to build a safe and profitable portfolio around ESG principles.

For investors who want to invest with conscience – it’s no longer a choice between morals or money. You can have both.