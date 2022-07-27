Reckitt Benckiser tops up margins

Improved forward guidance from management

Price rises help protect margin

Household staples stalwart Reckitt Benckiser (RKT) gave markets a healthy surprise, upgrading revenues and margin expectations for 2022 after booking consensus-beating 11.9 per cent like-for-like sales growth in the second quarter to the end of June. Shares in the Slough-based maker of disinfectants and cough medicines rose by 5 per cent on the morning of results, but remained 14 per cent off Reckitt’s pandemic peak when demand for its hygiene and health products reached fever pitch.