Reckitt Benckiser tops up margins

A changing product mix is bearing fruit for the consumer products giant
July 27, 2022
  • Improved forward guidance from management
  • Price rises help protect margin

Household staples stalwart Reckitt Benckiser (RKT) gave markets a healthy surprise, upgrading revenues and margin expectations for 2022 after booking consensus-beating 11.9 per cent like-for-like sales growth in the second quarter to the end of June. Shares in the Slough-based maker of disinfectants and cough medicines rose by 5 per cent on the morning of results, but remained 14 per cent off Reckitt’s pandemic peak when demand for its hygiene and health products reached fever pitch. 

