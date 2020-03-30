easyJet grounds entire fleet and furloughs cabin crew

The onset of coronavirus and the imposition of national lockdowns across Europe has prompted easyJet (EZJ) to ground its whole fleet. easyJet also conducted the last of its rescue flights yesterday, having recently carried out more than 650 repatriation journeys.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Phil Oakley
Why understanding operational gearing is key to successful investing
Understanding the relationship between a company's revenues and its costs can keep you away from risky companies and help you spot potential winners
Phil Oakley