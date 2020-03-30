MenuSearch

easyJet grounds entire fleet and furloughs cabin crew

By Alex Janiaud

The onset of coronavirus and the imposition of national lockdowns across Europe has prompted easyJet (EZJ) to ground its whole fleet. easyJet also conducted the last of its rescue flights yesterday, having recently carried out more than 650 repatriation journeys.

