Top 50 Funds 2021: Developed Markets Equity Growth

It is important to diversify the equity portions of portfolios geographically, and overseas developed equity markets can play a role in doing this in many types of growth investors' portfolios. Although these countries do not have the economic growth potential of some emerging economies, companies listed on their markets can deliver very strong growth – especially smaller ones. Some of the world’s leading companies are listed on markets in Europe, while good Japanese companies and funds have made strong returns. And although in recent years active funds have struggled to beat large mainstream US indices such as the S&P 500, there are some that do, such as the one highlighted below. There are also areas of the US market, such as smaller companies, where active managers are able to add value.

BlackRock European Dynamic (GB00BCZRNN30)