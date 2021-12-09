/
Clipper delivers further growth

Retail logistics group celebrates growth across both major divisions, as online shopping boom drives up revenue.
  • Group reports new contract wins
  • But retailers are not guaranteed an easy 2022

Clipper Logistics (CLG) is enjoying a bumper period. The group, which serves a host of big-name retailers, has reported growth across both of its major divisions and is now eyeing up acquisition opportunities.

Much like its rival Wincanton (WIN), Clipper focuses on ‘value-added’ logistics. Warehouse management, picking, packing and dispatch are all part of its remit, distinguishing it from low-margin distributors. Its business model seems to be working: both e-fulfilment and non-e-fulfilment arms saw profits jump, and management has reported a host of new contracts with the likes of JD Sports, John Lewis, Mountain Warehouse and Wilko. 

