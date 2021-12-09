On The Beach does what it can

Omicron makes forecasting impossible for OTB

Cash position is currently stable

Travel specialist On the Beach (OTB) faces the near certainty that whatever action management takes, its medium-term future hangs on the uncertain whim and lethality of a microbial virus. The imposition, post the year-end, of more restrictions has affected sentiment towards travel firms just as a potential recovery, of sorts, looked feasible. Against that context, the results themselves were always going to be somewhere on the scale of awful in investors' eyes, but there are signs that a stable balance sheet and positive cash flows have bought the company some breathing space in the short term.