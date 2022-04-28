/
Whitbread returns to profit

Progress has been made after the relaxation of accommodation restrictions, but weakening consumer confidence casts a pall over good post-period trading
April 28, 2022
  • Trading improved from the second quarter
  • Higher-than-expected cost inflation forecast for this year

Whitbread (WTB) demonstrated that it is making solid headway on its path to recovery, in a financial year still impacted by lockdown closures. A return to statutory profit was greeted cheerily by the market, with the shares up by 4 per cent. For those investors who enjoy tucking into a meal at one of the company’s Premier Inn hotels, they can now also get their teeth stuck into a reinstated dividend.

