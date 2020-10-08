MenuSearch

Join us now

Volution still targeting margin expansion

Full Year Results 

Volution still targeting margin expansion

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Volution Group Plc

  1. Ride Volution's second wind

  2. Volution bolsters margins

  3. Airtime at Volution

Most read today

  1. Taking Stock 

    Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

  2. Company News 

    Hargreaves Lansdown gets boost from NS&I cut

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

  4. Podcasts 

    Not your normal finance show: Boohoo's bad business

  5. Directors Deals 

    Centamin directors buy after shares slide

More on Volution Group Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

YouGov on track for long-term plan

The group cited a robust performance against a turbulent macroeconomic backdrop

YouGov on track for long-term plan
BUY

Full Year Results 

Covid interrupts James Halstead’s “best ever” year

Covid interrupts James Halstead’s “best ever” year

Full Year Results 

Gateley’s client activity levels improving

Gateley’s client activity levels improving
BUY

Full Year Results 

Ferguson reinstalls its dividend

Ferguson reinstalls its dividend

Full Year Results 

Hotel Chocolat profits melt in second half

Hotel Chocolat profits melt in second half

More from Shares

Company News 

British Land resumes dividends, but questions remain

The landlord has released some encouraging metrics, but the full impact of the disruption experienced through March/April may not yet be apparent

British Land resumes dividends, but questions remain

This week's articles 

This week's articles 9 October 2020

This week's articles 9 October 2020

Education 

Know the score

Know the score

Shares 

Do football clubs make good investments?

Do football clubs make good investments?

North America 

The Streaming Wars: Can Netflix remain top dog?

The Streaming Wars: Can Netflix remain top dog?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now