Coronavirus sell-off means watchlist mode

By James Norrington

Whenever turmoil hits markets, it's not a smart move to sell out of holdings in a panic - volatility is just part of being a long-term investor. The best policy is to choose an asset allocation you're comfortable with and stick with it, that way you avoid missing out on recoveries. It's slightly different however, if you're looking for an entry point. Buying into cyclical shares during an uncertain period could see you make losses right away. Our growth at right price screen throws up plenty of watchlist ideas but it's probably better to sit on the sidelines for now, especially as there is potential for the earnings outlooks in the screen to be revised down if the economic outlook worsens.  

