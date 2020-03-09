Dividend payers not necessarily defensive in sell-off

Monday kicked off with another spate of furious selling and the FTSE 100 was down 8 per cent at one stage. In times like these, investors could pick up sold dividend paying stocks at a bargain, although prices could fall further. Another risk that opportunities need to be weighed up against, is the fact dividends can be cut. This is likely if growth in the real economy takes a nose-dive thanks to the spread of Covid-19, and consequences of measures to contain it.
Simon Thompson
Staying calm and carrying on
Simon Thompson assesses the latest results from five small-cap companies on his watchlist including a REIT that offers an opportunity to lock into a near 8 per cent dividend yield
