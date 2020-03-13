Making sense of the chaos for long-term investors

In my 23 years of being involved with stock markets for a job, I’m not sure I’ve witnessed them fall so much, so quickly. These are troubling times. The coronavirus may be seen as a temporary event but that does not mean it cannot do a lot of damage to company profits, cash flows and share prices whilst it lasts. The lockdowns that are now increasing across Europe and probably soon in the United States will see a big reduction in economic activity and probably lead to a world recession.

To continue reading, subscribe to Alpha today Subscribe to Alpha