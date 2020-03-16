MenuSearch

Finding quality shares in the rubble

By James Norrington

Quality shares, that grow profits and compound away returns on capital, have been the investment play of the last decade but coronavirus has blown that out of the water. It's not all doom and gloom though. We are in for a rough few months but there are good companies flagged that will get pulled into much cheaper territory. It would be a bold person who said it's time to buy now, but it sure is time to plan.

