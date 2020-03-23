MenuSearch

Watching for bargain shares when the tide turns

By James Norrington

With the coronavirus pandemic yet to peak, analysts are struggling to make forecasts for company profits and their previous estimates can be disregarded. We are certain to see a major global recession due to the shut-down in economic activity as countries around the world place constraints on trade and movement to fight the spread of the virus.

