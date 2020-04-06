Screening for dividend danger

For the second month running, no FTSE All Share companies pass all eight of our quality high-yielder tests designed for larger companies. There is a real risk of falling into value traps just looking at dividend yield but even some of our quality tests are rendered ineffective thanks to the severity of the coronavirus crisis.
Simon Thompson
Mission reveals Covid-19 action plan
The UK advertising and marketing specialist has taken sensible measures to combat the impact on its business of the global lockdown
Simon Thompson