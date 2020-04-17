Crony capitalism alive and thriving but some shares are interesting

Imagine walking into a casino. You are warmly greeted by its owner who gives you a wad of cash and tells you to put it all on black. You take his advice and leave at the end of the evening considerably richer on the back of someone else’s money. This is kind of how the US stock market feels to me right now.
Simon Thompson
Mission reveals Covid-19 action plan
The UK advertising and marketing specialist has taken sensible measures to combat the impact on its business of the global lockdown
