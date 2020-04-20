MenuSearch

Aim the hunting ground for recovery optimists

Aim the hunting ground for recovery optimists

By James Norrington

Never before has the old caveat about stock screens been more true: screens are the starting point for further research. Our growth at a reasonable price (GARP) screen attempts to highlight companies with a reasonable track record of growth, and prospects to continue positive trends, but that are still not overly expensive. With positive forecasts obliterated, it is interesting to note mainly Aim companies scoring relatively well against our small cap tests. This could be due to them getting less analyst coverage, so maybe earnings potential has taken longer to be assessed, or it could be that investors with more of a risk appetite remain optimistic.

