Four stock-picking themes as UK mulls lockdown exit

On his official return to work, the prime minister stressed the UK faces a moment of maximum risk and could take backward steps, if lockdown is lifted too soon. Boris Johnson’s reticence is understandable, and investors are also faced with tough judgement calls.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
In search of yield
Four small-cap companies offering decent investment opportunities
Simon Thompson