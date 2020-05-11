High quality shares to fine tune portfolios

The UK stock market may have recovered from its March lows, but there is still little visibility on how the world economy might rebound as countries ease lockdown restrictions. Forecasting company profits is therefore very difficult but there is plenty to be said for looking to high quality businesses that have the resilience to ride out a recession and could come back strongly.
Simon Thompson
Stockpicking value open to future gains
Six small-cap value plays offering scope for further gains
Simon Thompson