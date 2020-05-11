MenuSearch

Join us now

AlphaScreens 

High quality shares to fine tune portfolios

High quality shares to fine tune portfolios

By James Norrington

The UK stock market may have recovered from its March lows, but there is still little visibility on how the world economy might rebound as countries ease lockdown restrictions. Forecasting company profits is therefore very difficult but there is plenty to be said for looking to high quality businesses that have the resilience to ride out a recession and could come back strongly. 

To continue reading, subscribe to Alpha today

Subscribe to Alpha
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on AlphaScreens

  1. Bargain investment trusts for uncertain times

  2. Searching for income as dividends tumble

  3. Analysts keep earnings faith with a select group of companies

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Five Bargain Shares success stories

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares slip, AstraZeneca, Costain & more

  3. AlphaScreens 

    Bargain investment trusts for uncertain times

    Alpha

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stay alert: risk bid at start of the week

  5. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

More on AlphaScreens

AlphaScreens 

Bargain investment trusts for uncertain times

Uncertainty abounds but funds trading at a discount to NAV offer a margin of safety

Bargain investment trusts for uncertain times
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Searching for income as dividends tumble

Searching for income as dividends tumble
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Analysts keep earnings faith with a select group of companies

Analysts keep earnings faith with a select group of companies
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Aim the hunting ground for recovery optimists

Aim the hunting ground for recovery optimists
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Quality shares shake-out continues

Quality shares shake-out continues
Alpha

More from Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Defensive changes to Phil Oakley's Fantasy Sipp

These market conditions have shown how tough it is to build a resilient portfolio of UK shares

Defensive changes to Phil Oakley's Fantasy Sipp
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Bargain investment trusts for uncertain times

Bargain investment trusts for uncertain times
Alpha

Simon Thompson 

Stockpicking value open to future gains

Six small-cap value plays offering scope for further gains

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

AlphaScreens 

Searching for income as dividends tumble

Searching for income as dividends tumble
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Phil Oakley: Investors must adapt to a changing world

Phil Oakley: Investors must adapt to a changing world
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now