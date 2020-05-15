Phil Oakley: V-shaped recovery is wishful thinking

The reliance on the Federal Reserve to bail out Wall Street and by association other stock markets around the world just shows how addicted to cheap money markets have become.
The reliance on the Federal Reserve to bail out Wall Street and by association other stock markets around the world just shows how addicted to cheap money markets have become.
Full access for just £3.37 a week:
• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office
Simon Thompson
Hunting down undervalued small-cap buys
Three companies have adopted a sensible approach to navigating through the Covid-19 crisis, and provide potentially lucrative value opportunities to exploit
Simon Thompson