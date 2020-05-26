Aim going for gold

With gold now trading at over $1,700 per ounce it is not surprising to see precious metal miners and related businesses score well on our share price and earnings forecast momentum screen. Aim-listed Pan African Resources (PAF) gets full marks on the screen and Highland Gold Mining Group (HGM) and Sylvania Platinum (SLP) also rank highly.
Simon Thompson
Three undervalued small-cap buys
Three companies have adopted a sensible approach to navigating through the Covid-19 crisis, and provide potentially lucrative value opportunities to exploit
Simon Thompson