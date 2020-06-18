MenuSearch

Join us now

AlphaScreens 

Cheap investment trusts to play healthcare, biotech, Europe and Asia

Cheap investment trusts to play healthcare, biotech, Europe and Asia

By James Norrington

Our value and momentum ranked investment trust screen has picked up on recovery bargains in Europe and Asia this month. Several of the companies in our ten-stock portfolio combine double digit share price momentum with discounts to their net asset value (NAV) that are wide in absolute terms and by historic standards.

To continue reading, subscribe to Alpha today

Subscribe to Alpha
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on AlphaScreens

  1. Aim companies offering growth at a reasonable price

  2. Sense check the rush for quality shares

  3. Finding income in the dividend rubble

Most read today

  1. Coronavirus 

    Should I buy a house now?

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook update: Bank does just enough, Prudential, BP & more

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Four small-cap situations offering outperformance

  4. Company News 

    Signs of a bull market in general insurance?

  5. Funds & ETFs 

    Shares I love: Dunelm

More on AlphaScreens

AlphaScreens 

Aim companies offering growth at a reasonable price

Junior market listings are doing better against our Garp screen criteria.

Aim companies offering growth at a reasonable price
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Sense check the rush for quality shares

Sense check the rush for quality shares
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Finding income in the dividend rubble

Finding income in the dividend rubble
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Aim going for gold

Aim going for gold
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Cautiously counting on earnings and dividend growth

Cautiously counting on earnings and dividend growth
Alpha

More from Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Aim companies offering growth at a reasonable price

Junior market listings are doing better against our Garp screen criteria.

Aim companies offering growth at a reasonable price
Alpha

Simon Thompson 

Four small-cap situations offering outperformance

Simon Thompson’s highlights four special small-cap situations offering scope for significant market outperformance

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Fed's sober assessment should not surprise investors

Fed's sober assessment should not surprise investors
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Sense check the rush for quality shares

Sense check the rush for quality shares
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Tightening up the Fantasy Sipp

Tightening up the Fantasy Sipp
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now