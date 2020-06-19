Phil Oakley's Fantasy Sipp and UK Quality portfolios in full

MenuSearch

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

By James Norrington

Throughout all the havoc wreaked by coronavirus and the uncertainty economies face as they struggle back from lockdown, the principles of investing in quality companies and not paying too much for the shares, remains a solid long-term investment strategy. Identifying these companies and knowing when to buy in or sell out of a position is easier said than done, however, which is why former City analyst Phil Oakley set up his fantasy portfolios as part of his weekly Alpha round-ups. These aren't share tips - every investor will have different risk appetites and time horizons - but these portfolios are a great way to learn and follow the thought processes of the CFA Society of the UK (CFA UK) Journalist of the Year for 2020, as he ponders this hugely challenging investing environment.

