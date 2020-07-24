MenuSearch

Join us now

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Will time soon be called on the tech rally?

Will time soon be called on the tech rally?

By Phil Oakley

This has been a very revealing week for me. I feel I have been shaken out of a mild complacency as far as the equity markets are concerned. In some ways, I feel slightly embarrassed to have written words or words to the effect of how investors should stick with quality shares in recent weeks. Don’t get me wrong. I still firmly believe this but the valuations being attached to them are now beginning to look ridiculous in some cases.

To continue reading, subscribe to Alpha today

Subscribe to Alpha
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup

  1. Investors can't pin their hopes on a consumer recovery

  2. Dollar earners a hedge against weak sterling

  3. Concentrated tech investing is still paying off

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Synairgen shows how to play soaring prices

  2. Tips of the Week 

    Redrow's discount looks too harsh

  3. Directors Deals 

    Boohoo directors buy in after supply chain allegations

  4. Podcasts 

    Investment Hour: Coronavirus update

  5. Company News 

    Vodafone opts for Frankfurt tower IPO

More on Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Investors can't pin their hopes on a consumer recovery

Phil Oakley fears that relying on a consumer recovery could be a false hope for investors

Investors can't pin their hopes on a consumer recovery
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Dollar earners a hedge against weak sterling

Dollar earners a hedge against weak sterling
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Concentrated tech investing is still paying off

Concentrated tech investing is still paying off
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Why investors need to move on from Warren Buffett

Why investors need to move on from Warren Buffett
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Phil Oakley's Fantasy Sipp and UK Quality portfolios in full

Phil Oakley's Fantasy Sipp and UK Quality portfolios in full
Alpha

More from Alpha

Simon Thompson 

Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

Simon Thompson highlights a number of companies on his watchlist that have beaten earnings guidance, and prompted major analyst upgrades

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

AlphaScreens 

10 Investment trust bargains from around the globe

10 Investment trust bargains from around the globe
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Good value BATS lights up our growth screen

Good value BATS lights up our growth screen
Alpha

Simon Thompson 

Deep value buys

Five small-cap companies have traded resiliently through lockdown, and are well placed to continue to do so

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Investors can't pin their hopes on a consumer recovery

Investors can't pin their hopes on a consumer recovery
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now