Will time soon be called on the tech rally?

This has been a very revealing week for me. I feel I have been shaken out of a mild complacency as far as the equity markets are concerned. In some ways, I feel slightly embarrassed to have written words or words to the effect of how investors should stick with quality shares in recent weeks. Don’t get me wrong. I still firmly believe this but the valuations being attached to them are now beginning to look ridiculous in some cases.
Simon Thompson
Watchlist small caps on the upgrade
Simon Thompson highlights a number of companies on his watchlist that have beaten earnings guidance, and prompted major analyst upgrades
