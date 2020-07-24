Will time soon be called on the tech rally?

This has been a very revealing week for me. I feel I have been shaken out of a mild complacency as far as the equity markets are concerned. In some ways, I feel slightly embarrassed to have written words or words to the effect of how investors should stick with quality shares in recent weeks. Don’t get me wrong. I still firmly believe this but the valuations being attached to them are now beginning to look ridiculous in some cases.

