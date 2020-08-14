Both value and momentum investments are high risk

Despite my concerns about high valuations, I do not believe that share prices are going back to historical averages or will undershoot them in a hurry.
Despite my concerns about high valuations, I do not believe that share prices are going back to historical averages or will undershoot them in a hurry.
Full access for just £3.37 a week:
• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office
Simon Thompson
Targeting tech stocks
Our small-cap stockpicking expert highlights a trio of tech stocks offering scope for share price upside both from a technical and fundamental perspective
Simon Thompson