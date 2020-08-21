Quality company valuations are getting stretched

Finding quality companies at a decent valuation is becoming increasingly difficult as investors have bid such companies up to arguably dangerously high levels due to the paucity of alternative options for their money. The problem is that, with major economies around the world struggling to right themselves following the covid-related shutdowns, such valuations are beginning to look very full and the downside risks are high. Against this backdrop, finding fresh candidates for either portfolio is becoming increasingly difficult.
Simon Thompson
Targeting tech stocks
Our small-cap stockpicking expert highlights a trio of tech stocks offering scope for share price upside both from a technical and fundamental perspective
