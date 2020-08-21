MenuSearch

Join us now

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Quality company valuations are getting stretched

Quality company valuations are getting stretched

By Phil Oakley

Finding quality companies at a decent valuation is becoming increasingly difficult as investors have bid such companies up to arguably dangerously high levels due to the paucity of alternative options for their money. The problem is that, with major economies around the world struggling to right themselves following the covid-related shutdowns, such valuations are beginning to look very full and the downside risks are high. Against this backdrop, finding fresh candidates for either portfolio is becoming increasingly difficult. 

To continue reading, subscribe to Alpha today

Subscribe to Alpha
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup

  1. Both value and momentum investments are high risk

  2. Will time soon be called on the tech rally?

  3. Investors can't pin their hopes on a consumer recovery

Most read today

  1. Phil Oakley 

    Staring into the abyss with cheap, distressed UK shares

  2. Managing Your Money 

    Buy-to-let: does the income case still stack up?

  3. In depth 

    The trouble with ETFs

  4. Tips & Ideas 

    BlackRock World Mining Trust: Income on the cheap

  5. The Trader 

    Cash in on De La Rue’s reversal

More on Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Both value and momentum investments are high risk

Phil has reservations about speculating on gold and silver. Plus he gives his tuppence (or is that 50p) on value shares.

Both value and momentum investments are high risk
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Will time soon be called on the tech rally?

Will time soon be called on the tech rally?
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Investors can't pin their hopes on a consumer recovery

Investors can't pin their hopes on a consumer recovery
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Dollar earners a hedge against weak sterling

Dollar earners a hedge against weak sterling
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Concentrated tech investing is still paying off

Concentrated tech investing is still paying off
Alpha

More from Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Aim miners highlighted by GARP screen

Gold's surge is reflected in the rise of small cap mining stocks in this month's GARP screen with the selection from Aim dominated by diggers

Aim miners highlighted by GARP screen
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Both value and momentum investments are high risk

Both value and momentum investments are high risk
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Gold stocks and Unilever pass our quality checklist

Gold stocks and Unilever pass our quality checklist
Alpha

Simon Thompson 

Targeting tech stocks

Our small-cap stockpicking expert highlights a trio of tech stocks offering scope for share price upside both from a technical and fundamental perspective

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

AlphaScreens 

When will the outlook brighten for UK dividends?

When will the outlook brighten for UK dividends?
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now