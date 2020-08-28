MenuSearch

Join us now

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Beware central bankers stoking inflation

Beware central bankers stoking inflation

By Phil Oakley

The musings and pronouncements of central bankers should normally be taken with a pinch of salt. After all any well prepared and researched private investor should be able to understand the effect of wider monetary and fiscal policies on the companies within their own portfolio. Amid much brouhaha this week Fed chair Jerome Powell signaled a shift in emphasis towards allowing inflation to rise, potentially unchecked, as a way to help extricate the US economy from its current rather worryingly deep hole. But inflation can have a corrosive effect on investments if the companies one holds in a portfolio suddenly begin to struggle to grow their cash flows and earnings enough to keep returns ahead of the rate of inflation. 

To continue reading, subscribe to Alpha today

Subscribe to Alpha
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup

  1. Quality company valuations are getting stretched

  2. Both value and momentum investments are high risk

  3. Will time soon be called on the tech rally?

Most read today

  1. Funds & ETFs 

    Baillie Gifford Positive Change: buying into the future

  2. Shares 

    The fuel of the future

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Undervalued small-caps

  4. Tips of the Week 

    Buy into CVS's improving health

  5. Tips of the Week 

    AB Dynamics ready for the fast lane

More on Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Quality company valuations are getting stretched

Phil Oakley says finding quality companies whose valuation has not run away with itself is becoming increasingly difficult

Quality company valuations are getting stretched
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Both value and momentum investments are high risk

Both value and momentum investments are high risk
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Will time soon be called on the tech rally?

Will time soon be called on the tech rally?
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Investors can't pin their hopes on a consumer recovery

Investors can't pin their hopes on a consumer recovery
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Dollar earners a hedge against weak sterling

Dollar earners a hedge against weak sterling
Alpha

More from Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Mining shares shine in momentum stakes

The yellow metal's recent surge has been reflected in the results of our latest momentum screen

Mining shares shine in momentum stakes
Alpha

Simon Thompson 

Undervalued small-caps

A trio of small-caps have handsomely outperformed their benchmarks, and offer strong reasons why they should continue to do so.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Quality company valuations are getting stretched

Quality company valuations are getting stretched
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Aim miners highlighted by GARP screen

Aim miners highlighted by GARP screen
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Both value and momentum investments are high risk

Both value and momentum investments are high risk
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now