Tap into 5G and climate change themes

There are not many technology companies that combine forecasts of 25 per cent profit growth this year and a miserly rating of 11 times cash-adjusted prospective earnings. Yet that’s exactly what's on offer with this company, which is a beneficiary of the home broadband explosion and is poised to take advantage of the world's need to manage climate change.
Simon Thompson
Undervalued small-caps
A trio of small-caps have handsomely outperformed their benchmarks, and offer strong reasons why they should continue to do so.
Simon Thompson