MenuSearch

Join us now

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Many funds with UK shares are tied to mediocrity

Many funds with UK shares are tied to mediocrity

By Phil Oakley

Investing is difficult. I think the task of a UK fund manager being asked to put forward a diversified portfolio of 25-30 shares that can beat the market and importantly grow the buying power of its investors’ savings is extremely difficult.

To continue reading, subscribe to Alpha today

Subscribe to Alpha
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup

  1. Keep an eye on the pound and trust in quality shares

  2. Shift to value stocks on vaccine news may be short lived

  3. The stock market's initial reaction to the US election won't hide problems

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value and high yield buying opportunities

  2. Shares 

    Cloud power

  3. Tips of the Week 

    Buy the future with Nvidia

  4. Directors Deals 

    Reckitt Benckiser chairman buys on dip

  5. Company News 

    Aviva distributions re-based

More on Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Keep an eye on the pound and trust in quality shares

The UK government finances are in a perilous state and Phil has added more overseas quality names to the Fantasy Sipp

Keep an eye on the pound and trust in quality shares
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Shift to value stocks on vaccine news may be short lived

Shift to value stocks on vaccine news may be short lived
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

The stock market's initial reaction to the US election won't hide problems

The stock market's initial reaction to the US election won't hide problems
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Phil Oakley's Fantasy Sipp and UK Quality portfolios in full (19.11.2020)

Phil Oakley's Fantasy Sipp and UK Quality portfolios in full (19.11.2020)
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

You can't control the economy but you can pick good shares

You can't control the economy but you can pick good shares
Alpha

More from Alpha

Podcasts 

Alpha Podcast: Battered Britain

Phil Oakley discusses the increasing difficulties of investing in UK companies

Alpha Podcast: Battered Britain

AlphaScreens 

Smooth, mild quality shares remain attractive

Smooth, mild quality shares remain attractive
Alpha

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Keep an eye on the pound and trust in quality shares

Keep an eye on the pound and trust in quality shares
Alpha

Podcasts 

The Alpha Podcast: Sticking with quality shares

The Alpha Podcast: Sticking with quality shares

AlphaScreens 

10 cheap trusts to capture rebound plays in the UK and Asia

10 cheap trusts to capture rebound plays in the UK and Asia
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now