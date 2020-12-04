Britain's fragile economy a strong case for overseas earners

- The pound has risen against the US dollar due to its weakness, not sterling's strength
- Regardless of whether a Brexit deal is done before Christmas, the UK economy is weak
- This week's companies include London Stock Exchange, AJ Bell and Avon Rubber
