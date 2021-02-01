/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

AlphaScreens 

Aim's magnificent seven quality shares

Aim's magnificent seven quality shares

By James Norrington

 

  • Aim companies with specialist industrial niches score well against our nine quality tests. 
  • 37 Aim companies pass at least 7/9 tests
  • No large cap main market shares pass all the tests but big names like Unilever, Rio Tinto and Diageo rank highly.

To continue reading, subscribe to Alpha today

 

 

 

Subscribe to Alpha
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

Sign in

More on AlphaScreens

  1. Royal Mail expected to deliver

  2. Watching out for comeback stories and value illusions

  3. Income fightback yet to materialise

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Long Covid: Why GSK may have played a better vaccine game than AstraZeneca

  2. Alpha weekly analysis 

    Analysis of Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Diageo, Fevertree and Boohoo Group

    Alpha

  3. Small Companies 

    Profit from the small-cap bull market

  4. COMPANIES 

    Could Marston’s bid raise pub sector cheer?

  5. Managing Your Money 

    After the pandemic: the tax changes to expect

More on AlphaScreens

AlphaScreens 

Royal Mail expected to deliver

Questions remain but our screen shows investors and analysts believe in Royal Mail.

Royal Mail expected to deliver
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Watching out for comeback stories and value illusions

Watching out for comeback stories and value illusions
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Income fightback yet to materialise

Income fightback yet to materialise
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Quality shares to build back with in the New Year

Quality shares to build back with in the New Year
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Profit forecast upgrades don't necessarily scream "buy"

Profit forecast upgrades don't necessarily scream "buy"
Alpha

More from Alpha

Alpha weekly analysis 

Analysis of Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Diageo, Fevertree and Boohoo Group

Its been a funny week on Wall St. especially with short selling in the news.

Analysis of Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Diageo, Fevertree and Boohoo Group
Alpha

Alpha Investment Trusts 

Buy British: 10 investment trusts for value and momentum

Buy British: 10 investment trusts for value and momentum
Alpha

Alpha weekly analysis 

Are quality shares in a bubble?

Are quality shares in a bubble?
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Royal Mail expected to deliver

Royal Mail expected to deliver
Alpha

Alpha weekly analysis 

Thoughts on frothy markets and a bumper nine company round-up

Thoughts on frothy markets and a bumper nine company round-up
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now