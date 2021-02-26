Sensitivity to bond yields shows the stock market is fragile

World equity markets continue to fret about the rise in government bond yields. The fact that ten-year Treasuries in the US have a redemption yield of just 1.4 per cent and the UK equivalent is 0.8 per cent, shows how fragile the market is.
World equity markets continue to fret about the rise in government bond yields. The fact that ten-year Treasuries in the US have a redemption yield of just 1.4 per cent and the UK equivalent is 0.8 per cent, shows how fragile the market is.
Full access for just £3.37 a week:
• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office