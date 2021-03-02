UK quality stocks for reflation optimists

The UK market could be about to shake off its unloved tag in 2021; provided global events don’t upset the wider reflation trade, some of that value could be realised. It also means that some of the quality UK-listed businesses are cheap, too. The most opportunities are to be found on Aim, our screen shows, with 43 companies passing at least seven out of nine tests.

On the main market, the stand-out company is Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) which is the only to score 9/9. The long-term opportunities for the business which is well positioned in the manufacture of generic medicines (where long-term patents have expired) add to the positive case underlined by its crucial supply-chain role in the pandemic.