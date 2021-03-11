/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Alpha small company research

A Reit royal value play

This undervalued property company offers an attractive dividend yield and prospects of capital growth.
A Reit royal value play
March 11, 2021
By Simon Thompson

Investors are being overly cautious in their valuation of this real estate investment trust. For starters, borrowings are set to plunge over the next two years as the Reit is set to realise £52m of cash, and possibly far more, from the sale of flats at a flagship residential scheme. Development profits from those sales is one reason why NAV is set to reverse the declines seen in recent years.

It’s not the only opportunity for the company, as high collection rates across the portfolio support a reversal of Covid-19 induced asset write-downs taken last year. The high yielding shares are firmly in bargain basement territory.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
AlphaAlpha small company research
More on Alpha small company research
More on Alpha small company research
More on Alpha small company research
More on Alpha
More on Alpha
More on Alpha