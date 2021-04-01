Does the value rotation rally really have legs?

It has been a fascinating and volatile first quarter for equities as the rotation into value stocks has continued. But what happens when it runs its course - will the current flavours of the month be able to deliver when expectations rise? Meanwhile although quality growth stocks may have underperformed, indeed an S&P 500 tracker would have been a better, cheaper bet recently, there is still an argument for sticking with quality

By the time you read this the first quarter of the year will be over. In general, owning shares has been beneficial, but with a difference.

What we have seen is that the period of quality growth stocks outperforming value and cyclical stocks has come to an end. Leading quality growth funds have lagged the returns of markets in general both in the UK and globally. My Fantasy portfolios, which follow the same approach, have followed suit.