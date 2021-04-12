/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
screens

Quality shares for the big reopening

Whet the whistle with quality shares as the UK sups on some freedom.
Quality shares for the big reopening
April 12, 2021
By James Norrington
  • Value rebounds may have been priced in already, but quality endures
  • Main market sees 32 companies pass at least 7/9 quality tests
  • Aim market has 65 shares that score at least 7/9

Britain is starting to re-open for business in the hope that the worst of the Covid-19 nightmare has passed. The stock market is efficient at  pricing in the potential rebounds in sales, so early value may have been had. However, the strategy of picking quality companies is one for the long term and some good businesses are not yet looking too expensive.

On the main market, three companies pass 9/9 quality tests this month. Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) has been a good share to own in the pandemic and it has long-term opportunities from the manufacture of generic medicines. The other companies to score full marks are precious metals miner Polymetal International (POLY) and Spirent Communications (SPT), which specialises in digital connectivity. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • Phil Oakley’s round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data