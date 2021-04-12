Quality shares for the big reopening

Value rebounds may have been priced in already, but quality endures

Main market sees 32 companies pass at least 7/9 quality tests

Aim market has 65 shares that score at least 7/9

Britain is starting to re-open for business in the hope that the worst of the Covid-19 nightmare has passed. The stock market is efficient at pricing in the potential rebounds in sales, so early value may have been had. However, the strategy of picking quality companies is one for the long term and some good businesses are not yet looking too expensive.

On the main market, three companies pass 9/9 quality tests this month. Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) has been a good share to own in the pandemic and it has long-term opportunities from the manufacture of generic medicines. The other companies to score full marks are precious metals miner Polymetal International (POLY) and Spirent Communications (SPT), which specialises in digital connectivity.