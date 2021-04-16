/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
weekly analysis

Is it too easy to make money from the stock market?

Stock markets keep going up but investors should be wary of complacency
Is it too easy to make money from the stock market?
April 16, 2021
  • Markets could have further to go but those nearing an investment goal should be wary
  • This week's company analysis includes Tesco, Deliveroo, JD Sports, Travis Perkins and Easyjet

Despite facing a pandemic, rising interest rates on bonds and the prospect of higher taxes on company profits, investors continue to pour money into stocks. Big money managers such as Blackrock have never had as much money to manage, whereas surveys of fund managers find them to be overwhelmingly bullish.

The stock market has surged on the back of an unprecedented amount of money printing, and  governments have thrown the kitchen sink at economies. Solid earnings reports from big US banks and good economic data underpin the feeling that all is well and that things will continue to get better.

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • Phil Oakley’s round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data