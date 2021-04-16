Is it too easy to make money from the stock market?

Markets could have further to go but those nearing an investment goal should be wary

This week's company analysis includes Tesco, Deliveroo, JD Sports, Travis Perkins and Easyjet

Despite facing a pandemic, rising interest rates on bonds and the prospect of higher taxes on company profits, investors continue to pour money into stocks. Big money managers such as Blackrock have never had as much money to manage, whereas surveys of fund managers find them to be overwhelmingly bullish.

The stock market has surged on the back of an unprecedented amount of money printing, and governments have thrown the kitchen sink at economies. Solid earnings reports from big US banks and good economic data underpin the feeling that all is well and that things will continue to get better.