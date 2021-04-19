/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
screens

Yield screen flags Aim value shares

Our dividend diamond screen is proving most interesting as a value indicator.
Yield screen flags Aim value shares
April 19, 2021
  • Only a few large income stocks rank highly on our dividend quality screen
  • The screen is acting as more of a value indicator for smaller companies

Genuine large cap income stocks that score well against our safe yield tests are hard to come by as some of the tests the screen relies on have been failed thanks to the circumstances of the pandemic in the last trailing twelve month period.

The screen is actually more useful as a value indicator than an income screen at the moment, as it is mainly highlighting smaller companies.  Still, many of the companies flagged have repeatedly shown up on the screen and given that several of the shares’ prices have re-rated upwards, the screen has been interesting to follow.

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • Phil Oakley’s round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data