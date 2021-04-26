A copper-bottomed investment for the mining bull market

Aim-listed miner offers exposure to boom in copper and platinum group metals (PGMs)

Business has significant profit momentum

The company is on a lowly valuation compared to sector peers

This company is a play on some of the top performing commodities: rhodium, palladium and platinum. Underpinned by robust demand from the automotive industry, and a strongly rebounding global economy, the pricing outlook is so favourable that analysts believe its pre-tax profits could double over the next 12 months.