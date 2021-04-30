Running mid-cap gains and value on Aim

Large caps conspicuously absent in growth at a reasonable price screen results.

Aim stocks score better than small caps listed on the main market

Plumbing and heating product distributor Ferguson (FERG) is the largest company to rank well on our growth at a reasonable price screen. It scores 6/8 on the large cap criteria. With its North American focus it could benefit further from President Biden’s stimulus package.

For investors running their positions in hobby specialist Games Workshop (GAW), it is reassuring to see that it still scores 6/8, too.