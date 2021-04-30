/
screens

Running mid-cap gains and value on Aim

Our growth at a reasonable price screen still favours the junior market.
April 30, 2021
  • Large caps conspicuously absent in growth at a reasonable price screen results.
  • Aim stocks score better than small caps listed on the main market

Plumbing and heating product distributor Ferguson (FERG) is the largest company to rank well on our growth at a reasonable price screen. It scores 6/8 on the large cap criteria. With its North American focus it could benefit further from President Biden’s stimulus package. 

For investors running their positions  in hobby specialist Games Workshop (GAW), it is reassuring to see that it still scores 6/8, too.

