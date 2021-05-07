/
New Wall Street dynamics make it harder to pick stocks

Warren Buffett style value opportunities have been limited by monetary policy and SPACs
May 7, 2021
  • There are far less opportunities to invest like Warren Buffett nowadays
  • It's hard to find great companies at attractive valuations
  • Companies round-up this week includes Boohoo Group, ITV and Next

Last weekend saw the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders’ meeting. Instead of crowds flocking to Omaha, Nebraska, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger gathered in Los Angeles and talked to investors over the internet.

Buffett is rightly regarded as one of the greatest investors ever. This is not just because of his stellar long-term performance, but because of the extensive knowledge he has built up analysing companies and owning their stocks and businesses outright.

