Seven quality Aim shares

As the economy recovers from lockdowns, our quality shares screens are flagging numerous companies. On the Aim market, seven companies pass all nine of our tests.

Gamma Communications (GAMA), which provides cloud computer services, gets full marks as does EMIS Group (EMIS), a healthcare software specialist.

Renew Holdings (RNWH), which operates as a contractor in engineering services and specialist building, scores 9/9 and it has enjoyed positive share price momentum in recent months.

RWS Holdings (RWS) which provides niche intellectual property support services and legal services business Keystone Law Group (KEYS) also rank highly.

Two other companies with perfect scores have seen their share prices fall back in the last three months. Miner Pan African Resources (PAF) and online fashion retailer Boohoo Group (BOO) are less expensive than they were, although long-term trends in their industries and their performance against our screen, suggest a positive outlook for these companies.