/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
screens

Seven quality Aim shares

Our quality shares screen is flagging companies on London's junior market.
Seven quality Aim shares
May 17, 2021
  • Seven Aim companies get full marks on our screen and 70 pass at least seven out of nine tests.
  • On the main market 32 companies pass at least seven out of nine tests. 

As the economy recovers from lockdowns, our quality shares screens are flagging numerous companies. On the Aim market, seven companies pass all nine of our tests. 

Gamma Communications (GAMA), which provides cloud computer services, gets full marks as does EMIS Group (EMIS), a healthcare software specialist.

Renew Holdings (RNWH), which operates as a contractor in engineering services and specialist building, scores 9/9 and it has enjoyed positive share price momentum in recent months. 

RWS Holdings (RWS) which provides niche intellectual property support services and legal services business Keystone Law Group (KEYS) also rank highly. 

Two other companies with perfect scores have seen their share prices fall back in the last three months. Miner Pan African Resources (PAF) and online fashion retailer Boohoo Group (BOO) are less expensive than they were, although long-term trends in their industries and their performance against our screen, suggest a positive outlook for these companies. 

Download PDF
To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • Phil Oakley’s round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data