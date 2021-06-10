Income assessments and BAE Systems' growth conundrum

Longer term trends and not just one-off events are important in building a picture for dividend growth

BAE Systems shareholders face a conundrum whether to fund growth

Rating the income prospects of holding shares has been made very difficult in the pandemic. The Alpha dividend diamond screen has struggled to identify genuine income prospects as the raft of cuts made by companies, in response to Covid-19 lockdowns and uncertainty, has skewed many backward looking measures.

Impact Healthcare Reit (IHR): The specialist real-estate investment trust rents properties to providers of residential care to the elderly. The pandemic has presented unique challenges to tenants, but the business model has shown signs of resilience and the long-term income case for IHR is solid.