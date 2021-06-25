/
Three companies trying to maintain impressive momentum

Some of the stars of our earnings upgrade momentum AlphaScreen are worth checking further
June 25, 2021
  • Analyst looks at the case for Ashtead, Future and Watches of Switzerland Group
  • Assessing the possibilities for further upward re-ratings by analysts

Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG) has shown that luxury retail businesses can be resilient, even in a pandemic. Strong underlying growth and expansion plans help counter claims this is just a glamour stock

Equipment hire business Ashtead (AHT) has attracted enormous interest thanks to its North American focus and the enormous boost expected from President Biden’s US infrastructure plans. The question is: is all the good news priced in and will some investors switch to harvesting some of their gains? 

