Eight Aim stocks with a slice of income

Eight Aim companies fail just one test on our dividend screen.

FTSE All Share screen is mostly flagging value.

Aim stocks are, it’s mostly fair to say, thought of mostly in terms of growth opportunities. Value investors, too, have also found rich-pickings over the years on Aim, as companies with a sum of parts valuation that’s higher than their market capitalisation can be found. Dividend yield on Aim is seen as a sign of value and not necessarily as indicating a stock should be held long-term for income.

Nonetheless, there are several companies ranking well on our Aim dividend yield screen this month. Although they might not all be considered income stocks per se, a decent payout is an important part of getting a good total return.