Flagging Aim growth opportunities still in play

Our growth at a reasonable price screen has shown up several opportunities including an old favourite.
July 5, 2021
  • Three Aim companies pass 7/7 GARP tests this month
  • On the main market 10 companies pass at least 7/8 tests for large caps

Three Aim-listed companies pass all seven of our small cap growth at a reasonable price (garp) tests. Are they the best value stocks on the junior market? 

Smart Metering Systems (SMS) ranks well for another month and its 7/7 score is matched by asset and energy support services company Sureserve Group (SUR). Simon Thompson pick Supreme (SUP) is a consumer goods company that he identified was primed for growth and cheaply valued. It’s always important to conduct further research when a company is flagged by a screen, so Simon’s report is well worth another read given our screen is suggesting this opportunity is still in play.

