Eight momentum jewels of the FTSE All Share

56 FTSE All Share companies are showing decent signs of earnings as well as share price momentum

On Aim, 28 companies rank well, with many only failing a test because their momentum is more recent.

This month a total of 56 FTSE All Share companies passed at least six out of eight share price and earnings upgrade momentum tests. Of these eight scored full marks. Once again this included plant hire business Ashtead (AHT), e-fulfillment specialist Clipper Logistics (CLG), Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG), wealth management firm St James’s Place (STJ), and publisher Future (FUTR).

The companies that are new to passing all the tests this month are assurance and escrow services provider NCC Group (NCC), technology distributor Electrocomponents (ECM), and waste management business Biffa (BIFF).