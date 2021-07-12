/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
screens

Eight momentum jewels of the FTSE All Share

There are a couple of new companies joining our Alphascreen's best recent selections.
Eight momentum jewels of the FTSE All Share
July 12, 2021
  • 56 FTSE All Share companies are showing decent signs of earnings as well as share price momentum
  • On Aim, 28 companies rank well, with many only failing a test because their momentum is more recent. 

This month a total of 56 FTSE All Share companies passed at least six out of eight share price and earnings upgrade momentum tests. Of these eight scored full marks. Once again this included plant hire business Ashtead (AHT), e-fulfillment specialist Clipper Logistics (CLG), Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG), wealth management firm St James’s Place (STJ), and publisher Future (FUTR).

The companies that are new to passing all the tests this month are assurance and escrow services provider NCC Group (NCC), technology distributor Electrocomponents (ECM), and waste management business Biffa (BIFF). 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data