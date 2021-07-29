/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
weekly analysis

Must changing businesses change their dividends?

Three exciting high-yield companies facing changes that could affect the pure income case
Must changing businesses change their dividends?
July 29, 2021
  • These three companies highlighted by our dividend yield screen have interesting total returns prospects 
  • Changing business dynamics affect the pure income characteristics of the shares

Investors get used to where the best sources of income are, but business dynamics change and with that the levels and reliability of dividend distributions.

Apax Global Alpha (APAX) – an interesting investment fund that allows retail investors to invest in the booming private equity market, usually the preserve of pension funds, sovereign wealth and hedge funds. The fund targets 20 per cent total annual return, of which 5 per cent arises from the dividend. Unusually, the dividend is set at 5 per cent of net asset value (NAV) and is not connected to annual profits: with the core fund NAV unlikely to decline, distributions look stable (if unpredictable) with the added spice of high, but likely lumpy PE-style capital returns. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data