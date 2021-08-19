Beware over priced growth

Three stocks highlighted by our recent AlpaScreen have all exhibited steep share price performance year-to-date, each now standing materially above pre-covid levels, all helped by strong underlying market dynamics and/or positive upgrade cycles through the past 12 months. In all three cases, valuations looked to have over-extended allowing the positives to be overly dominant, potentially ignoring risk and matters that still need to be worked through or proven. Thus, the strong outperformance for NCC, St James Place and Mortgage Advice Bureau could struggle to continue.